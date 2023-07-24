Products
Tidepool by Aquarium

Tidepool by Aquarium

Product analytics for AI applications

AI-based text interfaces unlock a new way to interact with software, but it's difficult to find insights in unstructured text. Tidepool finds patterns in user text interactions to help you make better product decisions.
Launched in
Analytics
Artificial Intelligence
Data Visualization
 by
Tidepool by Aquarium
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Our asks: - Try it out! - Share this post with your friends! We’d love to get exposure to as many different AI applications as possible. - Give us feedback! We'd love to hear what works / doesn't work."

Michael Seibel
in Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Data Visualization. Made by
Peter Gao
and
Quinn Johnson
. Featured on July 27th, 2023.
