Discussion
Anne-Laure Le Cunff
Hunter
Hey everyone! First time in a while I hunt a product—couldn't help but share TiddlyWiki! It's a fantastic non-linear note-taking tool. It's free, open source, self-hosted, and extremely modular ✨ It's been around for 15 years (which is like 75 in tech years), and the latest major version was released yesterday. TiddlyWiki uses metaprogramming. It means your notes themselves can change the behavior or TiddlyWiki. There's an amazing community creating such dynamic notes and plugins you can just drag to your own notebook to install. I installed a few and managed to implement bi-directional linking, transclusion, and even a knowledge graph based on my notes. You can also use it as a static website generator! Honestly, the sky is the limit. I wrote a short tutorial to get you started if you want to check it out. Have fun!
Maker
Thanks for the wonderful write-up Anne-Laure! I'm the original creator of TiddlyWiki. Let me know if you have any questions or thoughts.
Practical for getting things done. Very good backwards compatibility despite evolving constantly. It is way more than a wiki. Customization of functions is very open & easy. Can be used well by folk not familiar with Javascript. Ideal for developing custom Web page apps.
