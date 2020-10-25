TidalWaves API

discussion
Alexander Klos
MakerFull-stack developer
Hi Hunters :) I made this API to help solo devs and small teams easily create visualizations and data mining applications using live online news article data. The data pipeline handles 90% of what most people would like to extract from news articles for data mining purposes. It's a sanitized, standardized, and clean data feed that updates with the latest articles every 15 minutes. Some notable features include: - Global news coverage. See all articles revolving around geopolitics, big tech news, and cultural discourse. - Machine learning topic modeling. Every batch of articles is run through the model to identify the top breaking stories. - Accurate, sanitized data. Our data pipeline cleans and transforms the raw data from GDELT to make it easy to use and salient. - Hundreds of thousands of categorized keywords. Search for themes, people, organizations, or anything else. - Geographical locations tied to each article. Pinpoint breaking stories to locations with coordinates, tags, and country codes. - Updated every 15 minutes. As close to real-time as you can get with this vast range of sources. My goal is to create an API that makes "big" news metadata accessible to indie developers, saving them time and headaches, and allowing them to make cool apps. Thanks!
