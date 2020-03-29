Tico Powerbadge

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Howie Young
Maker
Hey guys, I'm Howie from Tico. Last month our team launched a brand new video meeting web app, Powercall. We got lots of valuable feedback here and over 30K users from 120+ countries in 1 month. And we really appreciate it. Today, we'd like to bring something new to you again, the Powerbadge! It's an embeddable badge that empowers every website owner to serve a button that helps visitors get a custom video meeting URL for a Powercall with just 1 click on the website. It's super easy to be implemented by anyone who owns a website and knows how Ctrl+C and Crtl+V works. The magic it creates for web owners is that users will no longer need to switch between windows and apps to have a video meeting when they need one. By having an embedded badge on your website, users will be able to get a video meeting URL and share it immediately, no wasted time on choosing tools and switching between different windows. Feel free to give it a check and leave a comment again if you have any!
