Home
→
Product
→
Tico
Tico
Super fast collage maker
An app for creating collages on your phone. Use the iOS16's cutout function to cut out images from the "Photos" App.
Launched in
iOS
,
Design Tools
,
Apple
by
Tico!
About this launch
Tico!
Super Fast Collage Maker
0
reviews
1
follower
Tico by
Tico!
was hunted by
j lee
in
iOS
,
Design Tools
,
Apple
. Made by
j lee
. Featured on January 13th, 2023.
Tico!
is not rated yet. This is Tico!'s first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#29
Week rank
#231
Report