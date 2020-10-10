Log In
Simple one-line task creation and management.

TicList is a task management tool built to simplify the process of creating a new task by doing it all in a single line with a newly-created expression language.
TicList is very simple and intuitive, and it is completely free for everyone.
Hey everyone! Very excited to announce our new product and, even more, to hear your feedback on it! We can say that TicList is a simplified task management tool and a more sophisticated to-do list. Something in-between. We built it as a reply to the fast pace of our everyday work and created a simple expression language with five expressions – (, [, {, @, # – that can be used to add more details about your task. Whether you’re a project manager, a project member or simply want to make a list of your daily assignments, TicList is built so that you can do it with just two simple steps – type in and click enter. It is all about simplicity! 🤗 Let us know what you think, we would really appreciate it.
