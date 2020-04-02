Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
TickTot
TickTot
Child sleep timer
iPhone
User Experience
Easily track your children's sleep with an interface that doesn't get in the way. TickTot is very easy to use, meaning you can spend more time taking care of your children and less time navigating through menus trying to turn off the sleep timer.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
26 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Devin
Maker
TickTot was made primarily to solve a problem for my Wife, it's always nice when a project has a personal use.
Upvote
Share
14 hours ago
Send