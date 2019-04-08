TickTick 5.0 added a brand new habit tracker for all users.
You can enable it in the Tab Bar settings and start building some good habits with TickTick, meditation, exercise or reading etc.
It tracks your life goals in a more precise and scientific way.
Reviews
Discussion
DamonMaker@ilooch · Appest
