Imagine a powerful event ticketing platform, that works the way you want. Sure, you've tried Eventbrite but wasn't it annoying that they took a huge fee, promoted your competitors events alongside yours, and sent marketing emails to your attendees? Ticket Tailor has sold over 9M tickets for over 10,000 event organisers who want low fees and no fuss
Reviews
- Pros:
No contract. Low fees. Intuitive control panel. Allows donations.Cons:
Would like multiuser access but I know they are working on this.
I’ve used this product fundraising for smaller charity groups in uk, Ireland and USA. I’ve tested lots of online ticking providers. These guys are the best.Patriona Briggs has used this product for one year.
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Jonny WhiteMakerHiring@jonny_white
Hey guys, we are really excited be re-launching on Product Hunt today. We are an established bootstrapped company, founded in 2011 and work with thousands of amazing event organisers who were fed up with the current mainstream platform. Any event organisers in the house? I would love to get your take, particularly first impressions.
Upvote (2)Share·
Kumy Veluppillai@koomerang1
@jonny_white congrats on the re-launch. The brand and website is 👌 What advice would you give to other makers/founders that are considering a pricing change?
Upvote Share·