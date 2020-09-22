Tickeron AI Trading Robots

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Konstantin Vashkevich
MakerHead of Marketing for Tickeron
Hi, Product Hunt community! Konstantin, Head of Marketing at Tickeron is here. I'm happy to introduce our flagship product - AI trading robots. Retail investors now account for roughly 20% of stock-market activity on average and nearly one-quarter of trades on peak days. Predicting a security’s price direction involves a considerable amount of research, guesswork, and ultimately, luck. But with the latest developments in Artificial Intelligence and the speed of computer processing, institutional investors can now perform thousands of man-hours of market research in mere seconds. Institutional investors and banks with multimillion-dollar technology budgets are putting AI to work every day in a big way. This development has been wonderful for the institutional world... But what about retail investors who don’t have access to such resources? We were fascinated by this question, so we set out to answer it. When our team was developing this product, we constantly kept in mind our mission: to make cutting-edge analytical tools affordable and understandable for retail investors. This is how Tickeron appeared. Our robots are easy to understand and use in your daily investment activities. No cat in the bag. Here are a few main advantages: - supported asset classes: stocks, penny stocks, ETFs, Forex, Cryptos; - web-based: no installation and support required; - monthly subscription: pay only when you need it. Our team will be happy to hear your feedback and answer your questions! P.S: We also recommend you to check out other Tickeron products: Search Pattern Engine, Trend Prediction Engine, Mall, and Screener.
UpvoteShareReport