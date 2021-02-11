discussion
Luciano Viterale
MakerCo-Founder @ TickerNerd.com
Thanks for hunting, @thepatwalls ! Myself and @samuel_renotte1 started Ticker Nerd with the intention of scraping, analysing and presenting stocks being mentioned more frequently on the internet. Eventually we decided to pivot and turn this into an email newsletter. Why? For a couple of reasons: 1. It would save people having to learn how to use a complicated tool 2. Our members would hear about stocks that have the potential to 10x-100x before they actually do 3. It would save our members 20+ hours of research a week 4. We could create exclusive content people wouldn’t find anywhere else We use ~6 different tools to find trending stock (including some of our own ghetto ones), unsurprisingly a lot of the trending stocks are garbage. So we spend a fair amount of time filtering these. We’ve sent 3 reports so far and we’re improving each week. Some highlights: * Tilray ($TLRY) went up by 100%~ two weeks after we spoke about it * Village Farms International ($VFF) went up by 40%~ one week after we spoke about it * Gevo ($GEVO) went up by 20%~ less than two weeks after we spoke about it We look forward to getting some feedback! P.s. The name Ticker Nerd was actually generated by Copy.ai (thanks @paulyacoubian)🙂
@thepatwalls @samuel_renotte1 @paulyacoubian @luciano_viterale Congrats on the launch, Luciano. Your product is right in time when I was looking for it ;) I have one question that is not answered on the landing page. Is it fully automatic (tracking mentions, scraping, analysis, published) by your software or do you do some manual analysis on the data points before publishing?
You highlight a few stocks. It would be more useful to see average change for all stock 2 and 4 weeks after mentioned. Is it possible to see all old newsletters?
@health_rational We've just built a new site so our members have access to all our previous additions and can see a running tally of the overall performance of every stock ever mentioned (so far its ~15% +). We will keep this in mind and try and include a dashboard as well! Thanks :)
Congrats on the launch Luciano! I love the name! I suspect a newsletter is the right format for the product and I think you'll get quite a few subscribers quickly. Keep up the great work!
Thanks! Appreciate the feedback :)