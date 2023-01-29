Products
Tibio
Ranked #13 for today
Tibio
Track your mood, habits, make notes, and more
Tibio is a mobile app that brings a safe and convenient way to track your moods and understand the sources of stress and anxiety in your life. With Tibio, you can easily monitor your emotional well-being and take steps to improve it.
Launched in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Meditation
+1 by
Tibio
About this launch
1
review
18
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Patrik Svoboda
in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Meditation
. Made by
Patrik Svoboda
and
Duc Phi Viet
. Featured on January 30th, 2023.
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Tibio's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
6
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#13
