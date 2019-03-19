Ask
Tibber
Tibber
Lower your electricity bill
Tibber replaces your power supplier with an app – so both our planet and your wallet will last longer.
Founders Fund investors in Tibber, a Norwegian AI to smartly manage energy
You probably have one electricity supplier for your house. But these days the average household could probably buy form several such companies, it just can't easily access the market place of possible suppliers. Wouldn't it be smarter in you had an AI in your house which could purchase energy...
TechCrunch
