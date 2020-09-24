Thunkable Spreadsheet Integration

discussion
Wei Li
Maker
Founder & CTO, Thunkable
Big thanks to @chrismessina for hunting us! We created Thunkable to enable anyone to build native mobile apps for both Android and iOS. One of the most frequent requests we’ve had from our users is for a Spreadsheet Integration. With this new feature you can create powerful no-code apps from real data in Google Sheets, Airtable, or a local table. While we were beta testing, our users created apps to automate workflows, track customers, use as a CRM, create a task tracker, build surveys. It’s great to officially announce this integration to the Product Hunt community and we would love to hear from you :)
This is awesome! Thunkable is a great tool and this will make it even more powerful.
