Thunkable Spreadsheet Integration

Create apps with data from Airtable & Google Sheets

With Thunkable's spreadsheet integration, you can create powerful no-code apps connected to real data from Google Sheets and Airtable. You can do the following very easily - automate workflows, track customers, use as CRM, create a task tracker, build surveys.
🎉 Latest Thunkable ✕ Release; NEW COMPONENTS Data Viewer List and Data Viewer Grid! 2020-05-05Transform Data into Native Mobile Apps - no code needed. We've been making a lot of updates to the platform recently, and we have a lot more planned, but it's great to officially announce two amazing new no-code, User Interface components for you today.
Custom Data Viewer Layout - Complete control over how your data looks!Hey Thunkers! First we had the List Viewer. Then we added the Data Viewer List and Data Viewer Grid. Now we are introducing the Custom Data Viewer Layout, which gives you more control than ever over how your data looks! You can turn any Row or Column into a template for the Data Viewer List or Data Viewer Grid.
3 Reviews5.0/5
Wei Li
Maker
Founder & CTO, Thunkable
Big thanks to @chrismessina for hunting us! We created Thunkable to enable anyone to build native mobile apps for both Android and iOS. One of the most frequent requests we’ve had from our users is for a Spreadsheet Integration. With this new feature you can create powerful no-code apps from real data in Google Sheets, Airtable, or a local table. While we were beta testing, our users created apps to automate workflows, track customers, use as a CRM, create a task tracker, build surveys. It’s great to officially announce this integration to the Product Hunt community and we would love to hear from you :)
Mariam Yusuf
This is awesome! Thunkable is a great tool and this will make it even more powerful.
