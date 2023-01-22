Products
Thunk Notes

Thunk Notes

The modern daily thinking tool

Free Options
A tool for thought, alternative to roamresearch, logseq, obsidian ... But with exquisite UX
Launched in Task Management, Notes by
Thunk Notes
About this launch
Thunk Notes
Thunk NotesThe Modern Daily Thinking Tool
reviews
followers
Thunk Notes by
Thunk Notes
was hunted by
Ferminrp
in Task Management, Notes. Made by
Andrew Nalband
. Featured on January 23rd, 2023.
Thunk Notes
is not rated yet. This is Thunk Notes's first launch.
6
1
Day rank
#27
Week rank
#30