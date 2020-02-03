Discussion
Emrah Samdan
Maker
Hey! This is Emrah. Working as the VP of Product here. Thundra is the first and only platform providing true end-to-end management of distributed applications across serverless architectures, containers, as well as virtual machines. End-to-end means understanding and managing the aggregate set of distributed services an application consumes down to the line level of the runtime code for every local service or container-based application. Unlike tools that emerged with virtualization and containerization, Thundra started with serverless. Serverless constraints drove the need for an end-to-end understanding of the application to efficiently troubleshoot and debug. In the process, Thundra developed an entirely new way to manage applications, removing the need for multiple tools while dramatically simplifying tool complexity. I would love to discuss on your tooling with modern applications and recommend the ways of improving your processes with Thundra.
