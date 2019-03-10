Thunderstack is a privacy-first weight loss dashboard. Built on the Blockstack platform, Thunderstack enables users to store, track and visualize their progress without giving up personal data.
Adam GutierrezMaker@adamgutierrez1
Hi Product Hunt! Long time reader, first time Maker, here! I'm building Thunderstack for people with a lot of weight to lose, like me. I peaked at 500 lbs. and since fully committing to reclaiming my health I have lost 75 lbs. I have struggled with my relationship with food since I was a toddler. I still have a long way to go but I'm confident with the support of my family and friends, I'll do it. Since starting, I've experienced countless ads for scammy diets, sketchy supplements and even junk food. All of which is targeting me due to my weight loss related web activity. Because of this I'm building Thunderstack using the Blockstack platform, which ensures the user is entirely in control of their own data. Thunderstack for now is a simple weight tracker and visualizer. But my product roadmap is hell-bent on leveraging technology to help each user on their own epic weight loss journey. Please pass Thunderstack on to anyone you think may take benefit. It is completely free and will always be privacy-first. Thanks for reading. Have a great day! Adam Gutierrez Personal: https://twitter.com/aggdotred Weight-Loss: https://twitter.com/thunderpounds blog: https://blog.thunderpounds.com
