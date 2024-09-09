  • Subscribe
    Thunderbit

    Thunderbit

    Personalized web AI copilot

    Thunderbit is a Chrome Extension that automates your web tasks. Create personalized web AI copilot in 1-click using AI. Build AI app and automation just by filling out an easy form. We're challenging the No-Code status quo with AI.
    Thunderbit
    Notion
    Linear
    OpenAI API
    Thunderbit
    Thunderbit1-Click to build your own AI App and Automation
    Thunderbit by
    Thunderbit
    was hunted by
    Luo Baishun
    in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
    Linxin Li
    ,
    Jason Sun
    ,
    Neo Jay
    and
    Shuai Guan
    . Featured on September 12th, 2024.
    Thunderbit
    is not rated yet. This is Thunderbit's first launch.
