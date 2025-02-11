Launches
Thunder Compute (YC S24)
19. Thunder Compute (YC S24)
Self-host AI/ML with the world's cheapest GPU cloud
Get your hands dirty with the same GPUs powering OpenAI, virtualized to save 40% beyond even the cheapest budget options.
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
Data Science
About this launch
Thunder Compute (YC S24)
Self-host AI/ML with the world's cheapest GPU cloud
5 out of 5.0
Thunder Compute (YC S24) by
Thunder Compute (YC S24)
was hunted by
Carl Peterson
in
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Data Science
. Made by
Carl Peterson
and
Brian Model
. Featured on February 25th, 2025.
Thunder Compute (YC S24)
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on November 18th, 2024.