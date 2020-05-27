Discussion
Morgan Young
Maker
Hey everyone! We built Thryve AI because we realised there's too much of a "post-mortem" focus on churn in our industry today. Too often someone will put in their cancellation, then a customer success rep will call them and try to keep them around. We've found that really, by that point, the chance of saving that user is slim to none. There are also a ton of huge platforms that can give you endless analytics about your users, your MRR and other stats. However, these often require large teams to make the most of and even then, none of them tell you the one thing that you actually need to know - who is going to stop using your product and cancel their payment. Thryve AI does that. We aren't built off of assumptions or guesswork around your users, either. You won't find any boilerplate rules here. What our system does is learns about the psychology of your users and how they interact with your product in their day to day behaviour to discover what actually makes someone a high risk user and then apply this bespoke, learnt knowledge to your user base to keep you more paid subscriptions. Our AI does that because what applies for your user's behaviour on your product will be totally different than their behaviour on Instagram, or Netflix, etc. Really looking forward to answering your questions and showing you inside Thryve for a demo. Thanks a lot! www.thryve.solutions
