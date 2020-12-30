  1. Home
Thruhikes

A curated list of long-distance hikes around the world

Outdoors
A growing list of long distance hikes around the world.
keyser söze
Maker
software developer / maker
Hi all 👋🏼 During the pandemic, one thing that has really kept me going is hiking. From doing weekend hikes in England to dreaming about long-distance hikes abroad, it has been the perfect bit of escapism for me. Over the Christmas break, I decided to create a list of long-distance hikes that I would love to go on - sort of like a bucket list. thruhikes.net is the start of that list. I don't have any lofty goals with this. For now, I want it simply to be a growing list which can inspire and help people plan their next big adventure. I'll be adding 3-5 new hikes every day, so I expect the list to get pretty big in the near future. Thank you for checking it out!
Vincent Denise
Co-Founder of Threader (@threader_app)
Cool project!
Hamed Al-KhabazCofounder & CTO at Stay22
Nice! Are you planning to showcase GPX trails too per hike?
Phil Co👨🏻‍💻 ✅
As a passionate hiker I really love this idea of discovering great places and get some fresh air to recover from this pandemic!
