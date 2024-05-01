ThriveStack v0.1

Figma 16,101 upvotes

Our teams developed product UX in Figma and collaborated with our initial design customers to receive early feedback.

Auth0 889 upvotes

We selected Auth0 as our first IdP partner to release core functionality for our 'Use Ours or BYO Authentication provider' functionality. Thank you Auth0 for building a feature-rich product.

ClickHouse 8 upvotes

After much deliberation, we decided to build our analytics engine on top of Clickhouse. Our engineering team loved the ease of deployments across environments, data compression, and fast responses.