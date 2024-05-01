Launches
Self service infrastructure for the product-led era

Free Options
Our mission is to make PLG self-serve easy. 👨‍💻 Engineers enable self-service & analytics with low-code orchestrations. 📈 Growth teams gain PLG insights. 🤝 GTM teams drive engagement with PLG CRM tools. All within a comprehensive platform
We couldn't have built this without...
Figma
Figma
16,101 upvotes
Our teams developed product UX in Figma and collaborated with our initial design customers to receive early feedback.
Auth0
Auth0
889 upvotes
We selected Auth0 as our first IdP partner to release core functionality for our 'Use Ours or BYO Authentication provider' functionality. Thank you Auth0 for building a feature-rich product.
ClickHouse
ClickHouse
8 upvotes
After much deliberation, we decided to build our analytics engine on top of Clickhouse. Our engineering team loved the ease of deployments across environments, data compression, and fast responses.
ThriveStack v0.1 by
was hunted by
Gururaj Pandurangi
in Analytics, SaaS, Developer Tools. Made by
Anushka Karmakar
,
Gururaj Pandurangi
,
Santosh yadav
,
Prateek Khatri
,
Ankit Gupta
,
Abhinandan Yadav
,
Ajay Singh
,
Shreyansh Deb
,
Saloni Jain
,
Ovijeet Sircar
,
Prashant Sharma
and
Nabhdeep Singh
Featured on May 15th, 2024.
