Jeremy Horne
Maker
G'day Makers! Were excited (and a little bit nervous) to reveal Thriverapp to world ... or at least the Product Hunt community. This is an idea that started to form several years ago from listening to Podcasts, reading books (and summaries like Blinkist), or just coming across super useful tips and suggestions that we wanted to not just bookmark, but embed into our lives. Around the same time, we found we were using mainstream social channels less and less, frustrated with all of the 'noise' that distracted us from the content and people that mattered most in our lives. So we set to building an App that would support a community of people who we'd love to 'hang out' with, and where everyone can easily share tips, techniques, recommendations ... anything that helps them to be their best and get the most out of life. As you explore the community and the 'Inspiration feed' you can quickly add anything that resonates with you to your own Thriver List, and start to build your ultimate life list - that's all the things that really do help you to live your best life. This is version 1 and we have a long list of ideas to improve the user experience (starting with an item search), but before we get busy with new features we'd love to hear your feedback and make sure we're on the right track. Thanks for the support and happy Thrive'n! Jeremy & Gareth Thriverapp Co-founders
"This app is incompatible with all of your devices." Huawei P30 pro WTF (((
