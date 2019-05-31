ThriveBaby
Parenting made easy
#4 Product of the DayToday
ThriveBaby is the simple way of ensuring the best for you 🤰and your growing baby 👶. Track and get valuable insights to what’s important to you and have fun 😃doing it.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Sean UsmanMaker@sean_usman · Entrepreneur | Dad | Lifelong Learner
My journey began in November of 2015 when our son, Evan, was born. Being first-time parents, my wife and I had no idea what to expect when we brought him home from the hospital. We tried to do everything according to “the book” and followed all the advice our pediatrician gave us; but, Evan was struggling to gain weight. Despite doing everything we could to help him, he was still diagnosed with Failure to Thrive. The doctor didn’t seem to understand our struggles at home. We were lost and felt like we failed as parents. No parent should have to experience this. Fast forward to today. We started Jollitot to help all parents take control and be empowered when it comes to their prenatal and pediatric care.
Upvote Share·