Thrive - Goals, Ideas, Decisions

Cristian Moisei
For the past few months I've been working on a productivity app that I hope will help solve some the issues that prevent us from achieving our biggest goals: • tackle your most ambitious goals Make your goals seem less monumental and vague by thinking of the steps required to achieve them and working on one at a time. • save and organise ideas Save all your big ideas and quick thoughts throughout the day. • visualise your hardest decisions Make big decisions more manageable by visualising the impact of each option on the parts of your life you care most about. You can also use it to take notes, get automatic stats on your progress and more.
