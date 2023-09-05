Products
Home
→
Product
→
Thrive Browser Extension
Thrive Browser Extension
Removes the feed from Youtube, Instagram and Amazon
Thrive removes feed recommendations, reels, shorts, stories and explore from Youtube, Instagram and Amazon and improves the UI. Now you can use the internet distraction free and with intention.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
GitHub
The makers of Thrive Browser Extension
About this launch
Thrive Browser Extension
Removes the feed from Youtube, Instagram and Amazon
Thrive Browser Extension by
Thrive Browser Extension
was hunted by
Nathan Miranda
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
GitHub
. Made by
Nathan Miranda
. Featured on September 6th, 2023.
Thrive Browser Extension
is not rated yet. This is Thrive Browser Extension's first launch.
