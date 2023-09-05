Products
Thrive Browser Extension

Removes the feed from Youtube, Instagram and Amazon

Thrive removes feed recommendations, reels, shorts, stories and explore from Youtube, Instagram and Amazon and improves the UI. Now you can use the internet distraction free and with intention.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
GitHub
 +1 by
About this launch
Thrive Browser Extension by
was hunted by
Nathan Miranda
in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, GitHub. Made by
Nathan Miranda
. Featured on September 6th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Thrive Browser Extension's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-