Discussion
No reviews yet
Hunter
Calum Webb
Threema is a wonderful app for having secure end-to-end encrypted messaging with whomever you wish to speak with. While I haven't used it all that much personally, as many of my friends use more conventional messengers like Whatsapp & Facebook Messenger, Threema is widely used by professionals dealing with confidential issues with far-reaching impact should their conversations be intercepted, such as in the case of Lawyers & Reporters.
