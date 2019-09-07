Log In
The messenger that puts security and privacy first

Threema is the world’s favorite secure messenger and keeps your data out of the hands of hackers, corporations and governments. Threema can be used completely anonymously, allowing you to make end-to-end encrypted voice calls, and many other features.
Calum Webb
Calum Webb
Hunter
Threema is a wonderful app for having secure end-to-end encrypted messaging with whomever you wish to speak with. While I haven't used it all that much personally, as many of my friends use more conventional messengers like Whatsapp & Facebook Messenger, Threema is widely used by professionals dealing with confidential issues with far-reaching impact should their conversations be intercepted, such as in the case of Lawyers & Reporters.
