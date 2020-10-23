discussion
Mir
Maker
We started this project for one reason. Because we couldn't find a 3D design that matched our expectations, even if there is, usually the design has a price to buy. And we don't have enough money to buy it. So we decided to make our own. We are aware that this kind of story is not only experienced by us, so we decided to give our 3D design assets to all of you for free. The 3D asset we created is a blender file, but for those of you who don't want to be complicated, we also provide the final render result in figma file, so you can use it in various creative media, the only limit is your imagination.
