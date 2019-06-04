Three Books
Top three books personally recommended by tech people
#2 Product of the DayToday
Find out and purchase the top three books personally recommended by startup/tech people, and be a part of the community by sharing yours.
Jovian GautamaMaker@jovian · Partnerships & Marketing @ Codementor
Helloooooo Product Hunt! I always want to know the books that shaped the brilliant minds of other tech/startup people. However, I also want to know the "why". So I built a simple, no-code app where people can find out and share each others' top 3 books 🙂 🛠Built with @glideapp and Typeform 💵 Full transparency: all the Amazon links are affiliate links 👨👩👧👦 Want to share your top 3 books? Fill out this form: https://threebooks.typeform.com/... - I'll also link to your Twitter or website. Super shout out to @shl @bentossell @benjihyam @valentine_bm @corey_haines @davidsherry @maxwelljoles @harrisonlo for being an early Threebookers (I just made this name up on the spot, it's probably a terrible idea). Would love to hear your feedback!
