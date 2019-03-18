Read and watch content that interests you and Thredd will find conversations between real-life people about your current page. See what these like-minded people are saying about the content you're reading and what other pages they recommend you visit.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Ronny LiMaker@ronny_li · Founder of Thredd
I made Thredd to connect people who share similar interests and concerns. My goal is to make using the Internet a more collaborative and productive experience. Try it out for yourself to see what groups you're already part of (but you just didn't know it yet)!
Upvote Share·