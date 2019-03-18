Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Thredd

Thredd

Get recommendations from people who share your interests

Read and watch content that interests you and Thredd will find conversations between real-life people about your current page. See what these like-minded people are saying about the content you're reading and what other pages they recommend you visit.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Ronny Li
Ronny Li
Makers
Ronny Li
Ronny Li
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Ronny Li
Ronny LiMaker@ronny_li · Founder of Thredd
I made Thredd to connect people who share similar interests and concerns. My goal is to make using the Internet a more collaborative and productive experience. Try it out for yourself to see what groups you're already part of (but you just didn't know it yet)!
Upvote ·