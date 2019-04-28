A free messaging app that lets you create threads (~Slack channels) within chats, so things like sharing photos of someone special 🐕 👶 or planning a trip 🏖️ 🏕️ don't get lost in the chat history. It’s simple like texting and has the organization of Slack.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Sean CroweMaker@croweschmo · Founder at thready
Thanks @chrismessina for the hunt and hello PH! A few years back, I noticed that instead of just being a place for the everyday chitchat, text messaging was becoming the go-to place to talk about and share more important, fun and special parts of our lives with our closest friends and family. But the way text messaging works, these more important messages are jumbled together with the everyday chitchat making it practically impossible to keep track of anything. So, in search of a better and more meaningful way to message, I left my job as a corporate lawyer, and with the help of my technical team in Romania (salut!), we created thready. For the everyday chitchat, thready keeps things simple like texting: open the chat and send just like you’re used to (no extra steps). For the more important things, create threads (like Slack channels) within the chat. Threads make it easy to keep track of what matters. Welcome any and all feedback on our approach, design, etc. and happy to answer any questions! Oh and we’re only available in the App Store in the US and Canada right now. 🙏, Sean
Upvote Share·