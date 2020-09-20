  1. Home
Listen to your favourite Twitter threads

Listen to your favourite twitter threads. As audiobooks are to books, threadspeaker is to tweets.
Using Machine Learning, we convert tweets to speech, to listen on our PWA. Tag us to the last tweet of a thread and we send you a link to the audio version
Chidindu Ogbonna
Maker
An Engineer & Scientist
This platform (which consists of a bot and a PWA), was built to remove the hassle of reading twitter threads by your favourite twitter users. I mean, what are AirPods for 🥱. If books can be listened to, then tweets should be too. Using Machine Learning (Cloud Text-To-Speech) we convert tweets to audio. This makes use of the WaveNet model. To try it out, tag @threadspeaker under a tweet, and a bot responds to you with a link to the audio version of your tweet. If you don't receive the link, visit https://threadspeaker.app/{ your-handle } and you'll see all tweets you've ever sent to us. Hope you enjoy it.
