Chidindu Ogbonna
MakerAn Engineer & Scientist
This platform (which consists of a bot and a PWA), was built to remove the hassle of reading twitter threads by your favourite twitter users. I mean, what are AirPods for 🥱. If books can be listened to, then tweets should be too. Using Machine Learning (Cloud Text-To-Speech) we convert tweets to audio. This makes use of the WaveNet model. To try it out, tag @threadspeaker under a tweet, and a bot responds to you with a link to the audio version of your tweet. If you don't receive the link, visit https://threadspeaker.app/{ your-handle } and you'll see all tweets you've ever sent to us. Hope you enjoy it.
