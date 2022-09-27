Products
This is the latest launch from Threads
See Threads’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Threads
Threads
The Slack Killer
Visit
Free
Cut chat in half. Introducing Threads, a Slack replacement designed for makers. Threads provide a simple, focused canvas for sharing your work and getting rich feedback in return.
Launched in
Slack
,
Productivity
by
Threads
About this launch
Making work more inclusive
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Gabe Perez
in
Slack
,
Productivity
. Made by
Rousseaukazi
Featured on September 28th, 2022.
Threads
is rated
5/5 ★
Threads is rated 5/5 ★ by 14 users. It first launched on February 28th, 2019.
