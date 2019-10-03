Threads by Instagram

Log InSign up
👋 Hey, this is Threads – a new app for keeping up with your close friends. It’s the place for you to quickly share photos, videos, statuses, and Stories with your Instagram Close Friends list.
Instagram launches Threads, a Close Friends chat app with auto-statusWhat if Instagram could automatically tell you're Close Friends you're 🏠 (home), 🤓 (working), 🚗 (on the move), or 🛋️ (chilling and might want to hang out)? That's the idea behind Instagram's new companion app Threads, a Close Friends-only messaging experience that opens to t...
Instagram introduces Threads, a new messaging app for your close friendsInstagram is introducing Threads, a messaging app designed to be used only by your closest friends. The app's existence, which The Verge first uncovered in August, is a companion for Instagram that lets you quickly share text, photos, and videos with your "close friends" list.
I love the close friends feature on Instagram, this feels like a welcome addition to that
Interesting! Feel like Snapchat but I like how it's connected to my close friends group on Instagram. I'll give it a try for a while.
The auto-status reminds me of an app @abdur, @tylr, and team worked on ~4 years ago, Steven (RIP), which automatically shared your status based on your location. E.g. If it knew you were at a Starbucks, it would show a coffee cup emoji ☕️ next to your name.
If this takes off, I'm officially no longer using Snapchat. I hardly use Snapchat today anyway (as it's much more an app for young kids lately), only use it for group messages, but this would seal the deal. From first looks, it appears to have the perfect mix of easily sharing just enough with close friends, but not too much. AND the messages appear in both Threads and Instagram DMs. Now the social app game is gonna be: - Threads (replacing Snapchat) for private close-friends - Instagram for public friends - Facebook for family, friends, events - Linkedin for work friends Big fan of emojis too, and this just proves that emoji statuses are the future of communication 🚀
