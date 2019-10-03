Threads by Instagram

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
I love the close friends feature on Instagram, this feels like a welcome addition to that
Upvote (1)Share
Interesting! Feel like Snapchat but I like how it's connected to my close friends group on Instagram. I'll give it a try for a while.
Upvote (1)Share
Pro
If this takes off, I'm officially no longer using Snapchat. I hardly use Snapchat today anyway (as it's much more an app for young kids lately), only use it for group messages, but this would seal the deal. From first looks, it appears to have the perfect mix of easily sharing just enough with close friends, but not too much. AND the messages appear in both Threads and Instagram DMs. Now the social app game is gonna be: - Threads (replacing Snapchat) for private close-friends - Instagram for public friends - Facebook for family, friends, events - Linkedin for work friends Big fan of emojis too, and this just proves that emoji statuses are the future of communication 🚀
UpvoteShare