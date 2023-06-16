Products
Threads, an Instagram app
Threads, an Instagram app
Share ideas & trends with text
Threads is the platform where communities unite to discuss current interests and upcoming trends. Connect with favorite creators and like-minded individuals to explore shared passions, and share your thoughts, ideas, and creativity.
Launched in
Instagram
Twitter
Social Network
by
Threads
About this launch
Threads
Facebook's Twitter killer
Threads, an Instagram app by
Threads
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Instagram
,
Twitter
,
Social Network
. Made by
Adam Mosseri
. Featured on July 4th, 2023.
Threads
is not rated yet. This is Threads's first launch.
Upvotes
27
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
