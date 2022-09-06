Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
This is the latest launch from SocialPilot.co
See SocialPilot.co’s 7 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
ThreadMagic
Ranked #3 for today
ThreadMagic
Probably the easiest way to get popular on LinkedIn
Visit
Upvote 27
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Twitter threads are cool. What's not is that there's no easy way to share a Twitter thread. Not anymore! Say hello to ThreadMagic. ThreadMagic transforms Twitter threads into shareable carousel-style PDFs. Easy to use. Free to enjoy.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Twitter
,
Marketing
+2 by
SocialPilot.co
About this launch
SocialPilot.co
Easily Schedule Posts Across Multiple Social Media Accounts
19
reviews
42
followers
Follow for updates
ThreadMagic by
SocialPilot.co
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Productivity
,
Twitter
,
Marketing
. Made by
Jimit Bagadiya
and
tejas
. Featured on September 7th, 2022.
SocialPilot.co
is rated
5/5 ★
by 18 users. It first launched on July 30th, 2015.
Upvotes
27
Comments
1
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#40
Report