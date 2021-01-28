discussion
Hey! A couple of days ago, Twitter announced that they acquired Revue, so I decided to make an app to celebrate this marriage. 🎉 Please welcome, Threadletter! It's a tiny app that allows converting your Revue newsletters to Twitter threads in seconds. 1️⃣ You enter your Revue API key (I don't store your key on the server) to fetch the issues list. 2️⃣ You select an issue to convert. 3️⃣ You publish the thread via Chirr App or copy-paste to Twitter. 4️⃣ Your thread is live! Please let me know what you think.
