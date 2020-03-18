#thread-to-channel
Turn your Slack thread into a new channel.
Jan Roguszka
Hey PH, Slack threads are awesome but notifications are hard to follow, causing people to miss important information. If there's an important thread, just turn it into a channel with a few clicks: 1. Right-click on a message in the thread and select Thread to Channel. 2. Choose a channel name and who to invite. 3. Voila! You've got a new channel 🎉🎉 Try it out and let us know what you think! 🙏
Those dummy posts cracked me up 😂 Good luck!
I think this can come in very handy when threads gain a life of their own. Good luck!
