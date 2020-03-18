  1. Home
#thread-to-channel

Turn your Slack thread into a new channel.

#5 Product of the DayToday
Threads on Slack are difficult to track. Turn your threads into a brand new channel and never miss an important message again.
Jan Roguszka
Jan Roguszka
Maker
Hey PH, Slack threads are awesome but notifications are hard to follow, causing people to miss important information. If there's an important thread, just turn it into a channel with a few clicks: 1. Right-click on a message in the thread and select Thread to Channel. 2. Choose a channel name and who to invite. 3. Voila! You've got a new channel 🎉🎉 Try it out and let us know what you think! 🙏
Yunus Abdülhayoglu
Yunus Abdülhayoglu
Those dummy posts cracked me up 😂 Good luck!
John Szabo
John Szabo
I think this can come in very handy when threads gain a life of their own. Good luck!
