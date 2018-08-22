THREAD INTERNATIONAL A Better Backpack
The bag that does it all, made from recycled plastic bottles
Move seamlessly from work to the gym to dinner with Thread's #ABetterBackpack! Starting with our 100% recycled canvas made from discarded plastic bottles, we engineered a bag that could actually keep up all day, every day. Designed with thoughtful details and responsible fabric, you can look good and feel good while getting stuff done.
Reviews
- Pros:
Amazing design and mission. Thread proves you don’t have to sacrifice fashion in order to help the environment and other people.Cons:
Have to wait a couple months to get it, but it seems worth the wait for how much good it’s doing.
I cannot wait to get my #betterbackpack. The features look like the bag has enough space for everything I need and I feel great about my purchase because I know it gets plastic off the ground and out of the ocean, and employs good people in the process. So excited!Jane Blaugrund has never used this product.
- Pros:
Functional, good looking - ethically, socially, and environmentally responsible!Cons:
Can't wait for more colors in the future!
I've seen the bag up close- it's awesome! I cannot even believe it is made out of plastic water bottles. It feels and looks like a designer bag for a fraction of the cost.Shelly McQuone has used this product for one day.