THREAD INTERNATIONAL A Better Backpack

The bag that does it all, made from recycled plastic bottles

Move seamlessly from work to the gym to dinner with Thread's #ABetterBackpack! Starting with our 100% recycled canvas made from discarded plastic bottles, we engineered a bag that could actually keep up all day, every day. Designed with thoughtful details and responsible fabric, you can look good and feel good while getting stuff done.

Thread Forges 'Better Backpack' with 'Most Responsible Fabric on the Planet'Thread, the Pittsburgh-based startup that's collected over 41 million plastic bottles from landfill communities in Haiti and Honduras and created fabric for some of the world's leading brands, has launched its own product on Kickstarter with a first-of-its-kind bag.
sustainablebrands.com
Pittsburgh-based startup Thread International stitches up partnership with Timberland - Pittsburgh Business TimesThread, the Pittsburgh startup that recycles plastic bottles in Haiti and Honduras to make fabric, has a new partnership with international outdoor lifestyle company Timberland. Timberland's new collection of footwear and bags that launches in spring 2017 will use Thread fabric, the companies jointly announced on Friday.
Pittsburgh Business TimesPatty Tascarella
From Haiti to Homewood, Thread aims to put people back to workThread has moved to Homewood so it can create more jobs for the neighborhood's residents as it prepares to launch its first product line.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Thread Is Using Recycling From Haiti To Eliminate New Plastic From Your ClothesIn 2010, Ian Rosenberger traveled to Haiti looking to help people after the earthquake. And help he did. He met a young man called Tassy Filsaime who had a cancerous jaw. He brought him back to Pittsburgh and raised $50,000 for a life-saving operation.
Fast Company

 +4 reviews
Helpful
  • Jane BlaugrundStudent at Princeton University
    Pros: 

    Amazing design and mission. Thread proves you don’t have to sacrifice fashion in order to help the environment and other people.

    Cons: 

    Have to wait a couple months to get it, but it seems worth the wait for how much good it’s doing.

    I cannot wait to get my #betterbackpack. The features look like the bag has enough space for everything I need and I feel great about my purchase because I know it gets plastic off the ground and out of the ocean, and employs good people in the process. So excited!

  • Shelly McQuone
    Pros: 

    Functional, good looking - ethically, socially, and environmentally responsible!

    Cons: 

    Can't wait for more colors in the future!

    I've seen the bag up close- it's awesome! I cannot even believe it is made out of plastic water bottles. It feels and looks like a designer bag for a fraction of the cost.

Hunter
Kelsey Halling
Kelsey Halling
Anna Filou@anna_0x · Tech Geek, Design Hobbyist
THIS IS THE BEST BAG I'VE EVER SEEN, like wow!!! 😍 I so wanna get it! Never bought anything through kickstarter before, think this is gonna finally be the first time.
Kelsey HallingMaker@ms_halling · Director of Partnerships, Thread
@anna_0x Thank you, Anna! We spent a lot of time iterating, wear testing, and making changes until we were happy with all of the aspects of the bag. Welcome to the kickstarter community! It's a great place to find cool projects/products.
Ayush Chandra@ayush_chandra · Research Intern & Tech Evangelist
Great job!! 😊 will check it out
Kelsey HallingMaker@ms_halling · Director of Partnerships, Thread
@ayush_chandra Thank you!! :)
