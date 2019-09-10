Log In
Ad-free, intimate social networking

Thread is built for meaningful group conversations. Message, plan, and share with the people closest to you. We'll never show you ads or sell your data.
Hi, I'm Daniel, founder of Thread. Not too long ago, I sat down and thought about what the biggest problem our technology-native generation was facing. It was right in front of me, buzzing away on my phone. I believe current social media and social networks are built in a way that harms our ability to meaningfully connect with one another. They're highly addictive, superficial, and socially isolating. They also run a reputation of violating user privacy and selling it to third parties. I strongly believe in ad-free, private social networking as a path forward. I would love to hear your feedback about what we're building. Reach out to me personally at daniel@thread-app.com.
