Discussion
Maker
Daniel Fang
Hi, I'm Daniel, founder of Thread. Not too long ago, I sat down and thought about what the biggest problem our technology-native generation was facing. It was right in front of me, buzzing away on my phone. I believe current social media and social networks are built in a way that harms our ability to meaningfully connect with one another. They're highly addictive, superficial, and socially isolating. They also run a reputation of violating user privacy and selling it to third parties. I strongly believe in ad-free, private social networking as a path forward. I would love to hear your feedback about what we're building. Reach out to me personally at daniel@thread-app.com.
