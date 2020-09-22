discussion
Joseph Kim
Maker
Creator, Designer
🎈
Hi PH! 👋 As a designer who began learning code this quarantine season, I fell in love with it. I kind of wish someone told me coding is like playing with Legos. It felt so good to learn more code; to be able to build bigger, better, and cooler things. Amid learning to code, I wondered how many tubs of Legos I needed before I could build something "worthy" of launching. I realized: 1) having limited legos, or coding knowledge, could make for the most creative solutions. I could still make something unique, albeit executable. 2) everything is awesome! I'm taking a leap of faith to share with you ThoughtJots - Journaling Made Effortless. It's a super simple concept. Just fill in the _____. Though there's nothing technically groundbreaking about the app - you might be surprised at the way it can make you feel. If you want to give it a whirl without spending coin 💸, the TestFlight beta is still open to try, link at the landing page. Happy Jotting! 😇
