Stream of consciousness journaling

ThoughtJots is a medium to help you process your day. Removing the pressure to look perfect on paper, ThoughtJots lets you freely express what's going through your head the moment you start typing. It's a simple way to unwind your day!
Hi PH! 👋 As a designer who began learning code this quarantine season, I fell in love with it. I kind of wish someone told me coding is like playing with Legos. It felt so good to learn more code; to be able to build bigger, better, and cooler things. Amid learning to code, I wondered how many tubs of Legos I needed before I could build something "worthy" of launching. I realized: 1) having limited legos, or coding knowledge, could make for the most creative solutions. I could still make something unique, albeit executable. 2) everything is awesome! I'm taking a leap of faith to share with you ThoughtJots - Journaling Made Effortless. It's a super simple concept. Just fill in the _____. Though there's nothing technically groundbreaking about the app - you might be surprised at the way it can make you feel. If you want to give it a whirl without spending coin 💸, the TestFlight beta is still open to try, link at the landing page. Happy Jotting! 😇
