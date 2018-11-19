Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → ThoughtfulSMS

ThoughtfulSMS

Thoughtful Messages Delivered To Your Loved Ones Every Week

get it

ThoughtfulSMS is a simple gifting service. Simply pop in the phone number of a friend or loved one and we'll send them a lovely text message once per week for a year!

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
Alex Price
Alex Price
Makers
Alex Price
Alex Price
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Alex Price
Alex PriceMaker@remotealex · Javascript nerd, yogi and boat dweller ⛵
Hello lovely people!!! I'm back again this time with ThoughfulSMS ❤ I built this project in 24 hours as part of @thepatwalls's #24hrstartup challenge! It was a lot of fun to build and I hope to be sending out lots of positive messages over the next year! If you have any questions or comments please leave them below! 🚀 🚀
Upvote ·