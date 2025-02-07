Launches
Thoughtflow
Thoughtflow
Tree based AI chat assistant
Thoughtflow is a tree based AI chat assistant. Compare AI results side by side. Go back and take the conversation in a different direction. Use our backend, Ollama locally or your own OpenAI key.
Productivity
User Experience
Artificial Intelligence
. Featured on February 11th, 2025.
Thoughtflow
is not rated yet. This is Thoughtflow's first launch.