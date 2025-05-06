Launches
ThotStream
ThotStream
World's first anti-social social experience moderated by AI
ThotStream is a futuristic, ambient social experience built for quiet reflection and real-time connection without the noise of likes, follows, or profiles.
Free
Launch tags:
Anonymous
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
Social Networking
About this launch
ThotStream
World's first AI-moderated anti-social social network
67
Points
3
Comments
ThotStream by
ThotStream
was hunted by
Aswin
in
Anonymous
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Social Networking
. Made by
Aswin
. Featured on May 8th, 2025.
ThotStream
is not rated yet. This is ThotStream's first launch.