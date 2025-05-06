Subscribe
World's first anti-social social experience moderated by AI
ThotStream is a futuristic, ambient social experience built for quiet reflection and real-time connection without the noise of likes, follows, or profiles.
Free
Launch tags:
AnonymousArtificial IntelligenceSocial Networking

Meet the team

ThotStream gallery image
ThotStream gallery image
ThotStream gallery image
ThotStream gallery image
ThotStream gallery image
Built with

About this launch
World's first AI-moderated anti-social social network
67
Points
Point chart
3
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
was hunted by
Aswin
in Anonymous, Artificial Intelligence, Social Networking. Made by
Aswin
. Featured on May 8th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is ThotStream's first launch.