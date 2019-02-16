Log InSign up
thispersondoesnotexist for Sketch

Get unique AI-generated people faces placeholders in Sketch

Get unique AI-generated faces placeholders in Sketch. Free plugin.

Stas Kulesh
The tiny Sketch plugin that generates unique AI faces – data content placeholders – using https://www.producthunt.com/post... API or not, let's put those creepy robots to work! How to use 1. Download, unpack & double-tap on the file 2. Select shape in Sketch 3. Layer → Data → AI-Generated Faces 4. Wait while the plugin is fetching 1024x1024 jpg for you... 5. Get AI-generated face for your image fill Repeat steps 3-5 to change the photo. The plugin is free, but you can buy me a ☕. 😉
Vlad Korobov
Vlad Korobov
Ha ha, that is right!
