This word does not exist

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
David Bauer
Hunter
Both fun and intriguing. Would love to learn more about what's happening under the hood.
@davidbauer Thanks for hunting! What do you want to know more about?
This is a fun little product for sure!
Maker here! Thanks for hunting; it was a ton of fun to build and evolved out of a conversation about potential AI company names.
Hey, this is clever! Impressive you were able to automate something language-oriented like this. Any favorite words it's generated so far?
@maxmirho1 honestly, it's been my lifelong dream to define some of the words made up in the Simpsons. It's neat to see a real definition for kwyjibo https://l.thisworddoesnotexist.c... Otherwise, I can always recommend trying to define yourself. Apparently I'm a classic North American fruit tree https://l.thisworddoesnotexist.c...