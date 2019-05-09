Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → This Persona Does Not Exist

This Persona Does Not Exist

Chat with a synthetic personality

get it
Featured Embed
This is a demo of a deep learning model creating a synthetic persona based on a short random bio. Shuffle the personalities and try chatting with it. We also open-sourced the code and shared a tutorial to reproduce this with a couple of hundred lines of codes.
Around the web
🦄 How to build a State-of-the-Art Conversational AI with Transfer-LearningA few years ago, creating a chatbot -as limited as they were back then- could take months 🗓, from designing the rules to actually writing thousands of answers to cover some of the conversation topics.
MediumThomas Wolf
Ethical analysis of the open sourcing of a state-of-the-art conversational AIToday we released a demo, a tutorial and the open-source code base with training and testing scripts to create a state-of-the-art conversational artificial intelligence leveraging transfer learning from a transformer language model. As you can see from taking a look at our GitHub and medium pages, at Hugging Face, we firmly believe that open-source and knowledge sharing should be the default.
MediumClément Delangue
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Clément Delangue
Clément Delangue
Makers
Julien Chaumond
Julien Chaumond
Pierric Cistac
Pierric Cistac
Anthony MOI
Anthony MOI
Victor Sanh
Victor Sanh
Thomas Wolf
Thomas Wolf
Clément Delangue
Clément Delangue
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.