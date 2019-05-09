This Persona Does Not Exist

This is a demo of a deep learning model creating a synthetic persona based on a short random bio. Shuffle the personalities and try chatting with it. We also open-sourced the code and shared a tutorial to reproduce this with a couple of hundred lines of codes.
🦄 How to build a State-of-the-Art Conversational AI with Transfer-LearningA few years ago, creating a chatbot -as limited as they were back then- could take months 🗓, from designing the rules to actually writing thousands of answers to cover some of the conversation topics.
Ethical analysis of the open sourcing of a state-of-the-art conversational AIToday we released a demo, a tutorial and the open-source code base with training and testing scripts to create a state-of-the-art conversational artificial intelligence leveraging transfer learning from a transformer language model. As you can see from taking a look at our GitHub and medium pages, at Hugging Face, we firmly believe that open-source and knowledge sharing should be the default.
