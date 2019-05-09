This Persona Does Not Exist

Ethical analysis of the open sourcing of a state-of-the-art conversational AI

Today we released a demo, a tutorial and the open-source code base with training and testing scripts to create a state-of-the-art conversational artificial intelligence leveraging transfer learning from a transformer language model. As you can see from taking a look at our GitHub and medium pages, at Hugging Face, we firmly believe that open-source and knowledge sharing should be the default.