This Foot Does Not Exist

Discussion
Daniel Greenberg
Maker
Pro
Right about now… you’re probably asking yourself why the fuck did these folks use some of the world’s most expensive and complex artificial intelligence to create feet pics? Well... Feet pics are commonly produced as a niche fetishistic commodity, and have all the perceived transgressive elements of more traditionally recognized pornography, but without relying on specific pornographic or explicit content such nudity, genitalia, or even extensive skin exposure. Because foot pics can operate in two discrete modes of content consumption simultaneously (i.e. they can be memes and nudes simultaneously, in the same public sphere), their perception depends entirely upon the viewer and the context in which the image appears. This results in an unusual economic paradigm by which the foot pic is both highly valuable and almost throwaway-worthless at the same time - and this creates a highly intriguing supply+demand dynamic when creators/consumers fall on different ends of this valuation scale. Because the foot pic may be devoid of any mainstream pornographic signifiers it is both low barrier to entry and significantly safer to distribute. The production of the picture may, depending entirely upon the person to whom the foot belongs, be essentially valueless in the mind of the producer - and yet the resulting image strongly valued by the right consumer. What do you think 🤔
