This Foot Does Not Exist

GAN generated foot pics. Text 646-760-8955 to be sent pics.

We trained a computer to create fake foot pics. Just text our robot at 646-760-8955 and it'll send you feet.
Text This Number for Random Foot PicsFoot fetishists rejoice. A new website will now send you multiple pictures of feet on demand. Thisfootdoesnotexist.com uses AI to generate its range of fake feet pictures, each slight different from the other.
Feet Fetish Don't Fail Me Now But This Foot Does Not ExistThis Foot Does Not Exist should satisfy your foot fetish. If your fetish for feet includes texting a robot that sends you pictures of feet. Feet that appear to be human but are actually created by a GAN neural network system set up for the explicit purpose of sending foot pictures in response to a text.
This Website Texts You AI-Generated Foot PicsArtists and corporations have used machine learning to generate faces and rooms that don't exist. Now an artist collective is using a generative adversarial network to create and send feet, sweetie. Thisfootdoesnotexist.com is a new website that uses an AI to generate fake feet and send them to people who text the bot it has created.
Right about now… you’re probably asking yourself why the fuck did these folks use some of the world’s most expensive and complex artificial intelligence to create feet pics? Well... Feet pics are commonly produced as a niche fetishistic commodity, and have all the perceived transgressive elements of more traditionally recognized pornography, but without relying on specific pornographic or explicit content such nudity, genitalia, or even extensive skin exposure. Because foot pics can operate in two discrete modes of content consumption simultaneously (i.e. they can be memes and nudes simultaneously, in the same public sphere), their perception depends entirely upon the viewer and the context in which the image appears. This results in an unusual economic paradigm by which the foot pic is both highly valuable and almost throwaway-worthless at the same time - and this creates a highly intriguing supply+demand dynamic when creators/consumers fall on different ends of this valuation scale. Because the foot pic may be devoid of any mainstream pornographic signifiers it is both low barrier to entry and significantly safer to distribute. The production of the picture may, depending entirely upon the person to whom the foot belongs, be essentially valueless in the mind of the producer - and yet the resulting image strongly valued by the right consumer. What do you think 🤔
