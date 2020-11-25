Thirstic for Apple Watch

discussion
Johannes Erschbamer
MakerIndie iOS developer
The Apple Watch app for my smart water tracker Thirstic is out! 😊 Thirstic is a smart water tracker, that adapts your intake goal to your daily activity and the weather conditions. It can also send you smart reminders, as soon as you reach your preferred 'thirst threshold'. 💧 The Watch app runs independently from your iPhone, syncs with HealthKit and includes many dynamic complications for your watch faces. ⌚️ If you're interested on why I've build this app, you can read the behind-the-scenes story on my blog: https://www.tapcode.co/2019/09/0...
