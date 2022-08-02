Products
Home
→
Product
→
ThirdLambda
ThirdLambda
Web3 AWS Lambda
Save time and costs by running serverless cloud functions in response to on-chain events and triggers on Ethereum
Launched in
Web3
by
ThirdLambda
About this launch
ThirdLambda
Web3 AWS Lambda
ThirdLambda by
ThirdLambda
was hunted by
Danielle Song
in
Web3
. Made by
Danielle Song
and
Keon Kim
. Featured on August 3rd, 2022.
ThirdLambda
is not rated yet. This is ThirdLambda's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
#24
Week rank
#75
